Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Drops By 21.2%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director Craig Ballaron bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $47,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.