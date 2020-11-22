Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Drops By 15.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,741,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 896,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $22,835,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

