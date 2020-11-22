Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Expands By 20.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNYCF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.44.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, vanadium, uranium, and specialty metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 3,718 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Munro Warden property situated in Ontario; and the Cameron cobalt-nickel project located in Ontario.

