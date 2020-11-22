Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Expands By 20.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CNYCF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.44.
About Searchlight Resources
