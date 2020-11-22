Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Declines By 13.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 17,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,893 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.