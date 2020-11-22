Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Drops By 21.5%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

