Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 22.3%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

