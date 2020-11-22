Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 21.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
