Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Decreases By 21.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.