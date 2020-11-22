Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Declines By 23.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Shares of AERG opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Applied Energetics Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.