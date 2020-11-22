Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Declines By 22.3%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,664,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $446.45 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

