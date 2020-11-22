Short Interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Increases By 20.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.26.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $24,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
