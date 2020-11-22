Short Interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Increases By 20.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $24,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.