Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

