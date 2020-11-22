Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50.

Shoal Games Company Profile (CVE:SGW)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

