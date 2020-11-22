Shift (SHIFT) Market Cap Hits $2.51 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

