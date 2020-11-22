Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 525,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

