Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after buying an additional 162,847 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NYSE:GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

