Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,658 shares of company stock valued at $14,324,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

Shares of AGCO opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.