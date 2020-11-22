Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,074,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.