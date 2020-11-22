Shelton Capital Management Sells 728 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

