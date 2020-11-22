Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in General Motors by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,043 shares of company stock worth $29,435,457 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

