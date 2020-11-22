Shelton Capital Management Sells 219 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

