Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.70 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSKR. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

