Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,310 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,725. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

