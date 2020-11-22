Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 2,352.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Quidel by 38.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quidel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $187.19 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

