Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,381 shares of company stock worth $42,735,588. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

