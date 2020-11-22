Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 342,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 314,153 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $26.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.