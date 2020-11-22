Shelton Capital Management Makes New $405,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of J opened at $103.80 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

