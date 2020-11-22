Shelton Capital Management Makes New $262,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 462.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $76.23 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.