Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,230,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 92.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

