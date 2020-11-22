Shelton Capital Management Invests $213,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,449 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL opened at $39.28 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

