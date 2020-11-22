Shelton Capital Management Invests $210,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,137.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock valued at $555,433,682. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

