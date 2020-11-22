Shelton Capital Management Invests $208,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $106.55 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

