Shelton Capital Management Has $384,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $147.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.