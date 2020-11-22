Shelton Capital Management Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.01. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.