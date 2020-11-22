Shelton Capital Management Has $323,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

