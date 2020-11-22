Shelton Capital Management Has $315,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Post were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Post by 292.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

POST opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

