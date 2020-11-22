Shelton Capital Management Has $307,000 Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,606,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 821,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,280,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CoreLogic stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

