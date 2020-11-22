Shelton Capital Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,172. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.