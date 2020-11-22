Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

