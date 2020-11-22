Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.