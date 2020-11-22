Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $62,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

