Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

