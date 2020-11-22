Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $272.94 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

