Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,791 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 38.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 140,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 429,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.