Shelton Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 609,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE JCI opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

