Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,872 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NNN stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

