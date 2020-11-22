Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,664 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in IAA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE IAA opened at $60.10 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

