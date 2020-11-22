Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,878 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $2,331,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $1,429,098.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,818,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,217,383.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,610 shares of company stock worth $4,165,272. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

