Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000.

Shares of BQH opened at $15.62 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

