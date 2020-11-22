Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.