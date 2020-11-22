SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

